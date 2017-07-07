Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Lidl Welcomes Green Light For New Castleknock Development

Published on Jul 7 2017 4:06 PM in Retail tagged: An Bord Pleanala / Lidl Ireland

Lidl Ireland are delighted with the decision from An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for its new development in Castleknock, it said in a recent statement.

"We have been involved in a lengthy planning process for almost two years and are pleased that An Bord Pleanála has recognised that this development will contribute positively to the local area." Alan Barry, Director of Property said. "Together with our architects and planners we have designed a development to the highest standards which I believe complements the area and provides suitable amenities for the local community."

Barry said that it is planning to begin the process of appointing a building contractor with immediate effect and it is planning to begin construction works before the end of the year.

