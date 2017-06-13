Limerick Artist Crowned Winner Of One4all National Design Competition

Published on Jun 13 2017 2:34 PM in A-Brands tagged: An Post / One4All / Limerick School of Art and Design

One4all today (13 June) announced Martina Gleeson, an illustrator and painter from Adare, Limerick as the winner of its 'Design a Gift Card’ competition.

The winning gift card design will be sold throughout the Post Office network nationwide and online at One4all.ie in 2018.

Speaking about this year’s competition, Aoife Davey group marketing manager at One4all said, “We were looking for something different that would stand out on a display of gift cards and all the finalists achieved that. We look forward to seeing Martina’s design displayed in Post Offices around the country in 2018.”

The theme for this years competition was ‘happiness’, which in line with One4all’s brand positioning of ‘Happy Gifting.

Speaking about her winning design, Martina said that the overall aesthetic of her design is 'playing to capture the attention and sense of humour of consumers'.

"Sharing happiness spreads happiness.” She said.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern