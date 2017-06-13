Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Limerick Artist Crowned Winner Of One4all National Design Competition

Published on Jun 13 2017 2:34 PM in A-Brands tagged: An Post / One4All / Limerick School of Art and Design

Limerick Artist Crowned Winner Of One4all National Design Competition

One4all today (13 June) announced Martina Gleeson, an illustrator and painter from Adare, Limerick as the winner of its 'Design a Gift Card’ competition.

The winning gift card design will be sold throughout the Post Office network nationwide and online at One4all.ie in 2018.

Speaking about this year’s competition, Aoife Davey group marketing manager at One4all said, “We were looking for something different that would stand out on a display of gift cards and all the finalists achieved that. We look forward to seeing Martina’s design displayed in Post Offices around the country in 2018.”

The theme for this years competition was ‘happiness’, which in line with One4all’s brand positioning of ‘Happy Gifting.

Speaking about her winning design, Martina said that the overall aesthetic of her design is 'playing to capture the attention and sense of humour of consumers'.

"Sharing happiness spreads happiness.” She said.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Food And Beverage Leads The Way As 'Most Highly Regarded' Sector

Food And Beverage Leads The Way As 'Most Highly Regarded' Sector
An Post Seeks Stamp Price Increase To Meet Wage Costs

An Post Seeks Stamp Price Increase To Meet Wage Costs
Customers Prefer Personal Christmas Greetings

Customers Prefer Personal Christmas Greetings

Latest in A-Brands

Love Irish Food To Award €80,000 Advertising Campaign To Member Brand Thu, 8 Jun 2017

Love Irish Food To Award €80,000 Advertising Campaign To Member Brand
Fanta Reduces Sugar By A Third For Reformulated Relaunch  Wed, 7 Jun 2017

Fanta Reduces Sugar By A Third For Reformulated Relaunch 
Ireland Edition Of The Times On Special Offer Tomorrow For €1 Fri, 2 Jun 2017

Ireland Edition Of The Times On Special Offer Tomorrow For €1
Britvic Ireland Adds Vitamins to MiWadi Wed, 31 May 2017

Britvic Ireland Adds Vitamins to MiWadi