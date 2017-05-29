Lindt Chocolate Ireland Adds Two New Flavours To Excellence Range

Published on May 29 2017 2:00 PM in A-Brands tagged: Lindt / Lindt Excellence

Lindt has added two new flavours to its Excellence dark chocolate range this month.

Its two new bars includes Lindt Excellence Hazelnut and Lindt Excellence 78% Cocoa.

The chocolatiers outlined that its new flavours are a blend of Piedmont hazelnuts in Excellence Hazelnut and also 'full-bodied cocoa beans' in Excellence 78% cocoa.

Lindt Excellence bars are available from supermarkets and retailers nationwide.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern