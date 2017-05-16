Londis Retailers To Climb Mountain For Pieta House

Published on May 16 2017 11:58 AM in Retail tagged: Londis

A host of Londis retailers, their family and friends are set to Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry, on 27 May in order to raise money and awareness for Pieta House.

In the region of 165 climbers have signed up for the 'Climb For Joy' initiative this year.

According to Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director "We want to achieve two things for Pieta House. We want to create awareness of their services and we want to fundraise as much money as possible through these coordinated events like Climb for Joy.”

Londis began its partnership with Pieta House last year when over 30 retailers took part in the The 'Jump For Joy' initiative which raised in excess of €35,000 for the mental health charity.

“Londis Jump for Joy was really exciting as so many stores within Londis signed up to raise money and do the jump. We hope to create even more of a buzz with Climb for Joy this month.”

Londis has also pledged to donate 1c to Pieta House on every sale of its selected Londis Own Label products.

Senator Joan Freeman, Founder of Pieta House said, “We would like to extend our thanks to Londis for partnering with Pieta House. Without this kind of support, we would be unable to provide our services to those in need and highlight the issue of mental health in Ireland. Londis is making a real difference to those with mental health issues through this partnership.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern