Love Irish Food To Award €80,000 Advertising Campaign To Member Brand

Published on Jun 8 2017 9:45 AM in A-Brands tagged: Award / Advertising / Love Irish Food

Love Irish Food recently announced that it will be awarding an €80,000 advertising campaign to one of its member brands.

The €80,000 reward is comprised of a €70,000 in advertising space, and €10,000 in a creative development grant. This awards presents itself as an opportunity for any smaller brand looking to get a competitive edge in an unsteady market.

Kieran Rumley, Executive Director, Love Irish Food said: “At a time when Brexit has added much uncertainty to the market, the Love Irish Food Brand Development Award allows the winner the certainty of knowing that they have an advertising campaign for their brand in their plans for 2017/18.

The extensive out-of-home campaign will appear nationally for two weeks and includes print production and digital animation for broadcasting.

Antoinette O’Callaghan, Marketing Manager, Exterion Media added, “The Brand Development Award is hugely important to us at Exterion Media. It’s a fantastic opportunity for a small Irish brand to step up their brand promotion efforts and leverage that opportunity to grow their consumer awareness. As judges, we will be looking for a brand that we believe demonstrates the drive, passion, belief and potential for strong growth. As always, we look forward to reviewing the many strong entries we receive now on an annual basis.”

