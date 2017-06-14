Limited Edition Guitars Created From Bushmill's Barrells Released

Published on Jun 14 2017 2:36 PM in Drinks tagged: Bushmills / irish whiskey / Lowden Guitars / Bushmills x Lowden / Eric Clapton / Gary Lightbody

Lowden Guitars have collaborated with Bushmills to create a new guitar made from its Irish whiskey barrels and ancient bog oak.

The limited edition ‘Bushmills x Lowden’ F-50 guitar, of which only five are available to buy, took George Lowden, founder of Lowden Guitars and his sons more than 40 hours to design.

Lowden said: “We scour the world for the best tonewoods which are the real ‘stars’ of our guitars, determining how they sound, feel, and play, so my sons and I relished the opportunity to work with the Coopers to select the best Bushmills Irish Whiskey barrel wood for the guitar. "

Reportedly, Lowdens acoustic guitars have been used by some of the world’s most famous artists, including Gary Lightbody, Ed Sheeran and Eric Clapton.

The guitar maker said that he is passing his guitar making skills onto his sons, 'to ensure the Lowden legacy will live on for generations to come'.

Colum Egan, Master Distiller at Bushmills Irish Whiskey, added: “Lowden Guitars are famous for their workmanship and quality, and we are proud to join forces with George and his sons on this exciting collaboration which celebrates how specialist hand-crafted skills are not bought, but perfected over time and passed from generation to generation."

Four ‘Bushmills x Lowden’ guitars are available to buy direct from the Lowden Guitars workshop, each retailing £8,500 GBP.

