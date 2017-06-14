Majority Of Consumers More Likely To Buy From Businesses With A Website

Published on Jun 14 2017 11:16 AM in Technology tagged: Technology / Consumer / Website

A new report by the IE Domain Registry (IEDR) shows that an overwhelming majority of consumers believe that a business should have a basic website.

71% of consumers are more likely to buy from a business that has a website, reported Independent.ie.

Even though it is becoming more common for businesses to establish an online presence, 23% of Irish SME’s are still completely offline.

Despite this, most businesses acknowledge the potential benefits having a website could have for their business.

David Curtin, chief executive of IEDR, said, "While it is very encouraging to see more SMEs with websites and improved confidence in their digital assets, most are failing to take advantage of the full benefits of an online presence and e-commerce".

Irish businesses continue to luck out, however, as most consumers believe that 'buying Irish is important to them'.

