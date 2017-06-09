Marks & Spencer Report Plan A Sustainability Progress In UK & Ireland

Published on Jun 9 2017 4:42 PM in Retail tagged: Sustainability / Marks and Spencer / Plan A

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has released its 2017 Plan A report, its sustainable business plan for financial year 2016/17, revealing a 28% reduction in the UK and Irish group’s waste reduction.

Already a zero waste to landfill business since 2012, M&S has reduced the amount of waste against a baseline figure from 2007. Since 2012, all waste produced has been recycled using different materials and through energy recover techniques.

The retailer has also confirmed that all the electricity it procures is renewable. This accounts for electricity purchased for its stores, offices and warehouses across the UK & Ireland.

The company also added that 27% of its gas consumption has been replaced with bio-methane.

M&S set themselves 107 commitments under its Plan A 2020 scheme in 2014, and has achieved 64, with 25 progressing. 11 plans are behind schedule while six have not been met altogether.

Mike Barry, Plan A Director at M&S, said, “In a year of change at M&S, Plan A has once again made a significant contribution to M&S and made good progress in making our products, stores and supply chains better for people, planet and communities.

“There are some outstanding achievements in the 2017 report and solid progress across our commitments. As will always be the case with an ambitious, stretching plan, some of our goals are behind plan, but in every case we have an action plan to address the challenges and hit our commitment targets.”

2017 marks the 10th anniversary of Plan A, and just last week M&S launched a customer focused version of the plan called Plan A 2025, which aims to help transform 1,000 communities, help 10 million people live healthier happier lives and make M&S a zero-waste business. The scheme involves 100 commitments.

Mike Barry added, "We've achieved so much over the last decade, but I’m very clear that it was just a dress rehearsal for the disruptive steps M&S will take over the next decade as Plan A 2025 helps transform M&S into a truly sustainable business."