Martin Food To Host 'Chicken Every Way' Workshop

Published on Nov 17 2017 3:00 PM in A-Brands tagged: Martin Food Equipment / Chicken Workshop / Chicken Every Way

Martin Food Equipment is hosting ‘Chicken Every Way,’ a casual dining workshop that will focus on all things chicken.

After its Italian-inspired workshop in October, the catering and retail equipment company is taking aim at preparing the perfect bird.

From southern-style chicken, rotisserie chicken & chicken carbonara to healthy grilled chicken & chopped salads and much more, the selection is set to make peckish participants flock to the event.

Live Cooking Presentations

The workshop will offer hands-on learning through live cooking presentations.

“We will be giving attendees the opportunity to explore all the latest in Retail Food To Go & casual dining menu ideas,” said the company.

Participants will also get to see a wide range of equipment including two of the most recent additions to the company’s equipment range, the Inotech 'wall of flame' rotisserie and the Frima Vario-Multicooker together with its Henny Penny chicken pressure fryers and the 6 & 10 grid Self Cooking Centre, according to Martin Food Equipment

The workshop will take place on Tuesday, 21st November from 11 am to 5.30pm at Martin Food Equipment Innovation Centre in Dundalk.