Matthew Williamson Designs New Nivea Deodorant Cans

Published on Jul 19 2017 8:56 AM in A-Brands tagged: Nivea / Matthew Williamson

Matthew Williamson has recently partnered with Nivea to launch a new Limited Edition Nivea Black & White Deodorant.

The British designer has reportedly designed the limited edition black & white deodorant cans in his 'highly recognisable', 'signature aesthetic' and 'glamorous' designs that are timeless.

Williamson said: “I have a passion for designing truly timeless pieces - wardrobe classics that work season after season."

He said that he has teamed up with Nivea Black and White Deodorant, "to celebrate these timeless fashion favourites that make women feel great; while offering them a product that will help look after those clothes they love for the long haul.”

The exclusive new design will be available from grocery stores and pharmacies nationwide from 15 August.

