Maxol Group Appoints Aramark As Licensee For Ballycoolin Services

Published on May 18 2017 3:37 PM in Retail tagged: aramark / maxwash / maxol group

The Maxol Group, has appointed Aramark as its licensee to operate the new Maxol in Ballycoolin Services.

Located on the N3, the new services is the forecourt convenience retailers third largest development in Ireland following the launch of Maxol M3 Mulhuddart last year.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive, Maxol Group, said: "Ballycoolin Services is our second site opening in two weeks and brings the number of large scale developments with a heavy focus on freshly prepared food with partner franchise brands to three locations in Ireland."

Reportedly, Maxol has invested over €4 million in its latest forecourt and will provide 50 new jobs in the area.

As well as including a Maxwash car wash facility, O’Brien’s Sandwich Cafe, Abrakebabra and the Bagel Factory, the offering will also feature the first drive-thru Starbucks which will open at the site in the summer.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern