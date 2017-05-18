Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Maxol Group Appoints Aramark As Licensee For Ballycoolin Services

Published on May 18 2017 3:37 PM in Retail tagged: aramark / maxwash / maxol group

Maxol Group Appoints Aramark As Licensee For Ballycoolin Services

The Maxol Group, has appointed Aramark as its licensee to operate the new Maxol in Ballycoolin Services.

Located on the N3, the new services is the forecourt convenience retailers third largest development in Ireland following the launch of Maxol M3 Mulhuddart last year.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive, Maxol Group, said: "Ballycoolin Services is our second site opening in two weeks and brings the number of large scale developments with a heavy focus on freshly prepared food with partner franchise brands to three locations in Ireland."

Reportedly, Maxol has invested over €4 million in its latest forecourt and will provide 50 new jobs in the area.

As well as including a Maxwash car wash facility, O’Brien’s Sandwich Cafe, Abrakebabra and the Bagel Factory, the offering will also feature the first drive-thru Starbucks which will open at the site in the summer.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Aramark Reappoints Olympian Natalya Coyle As Ambassador

Aramark Reappoints Olympian Natalya Coyle As Ambassador
Average Person Exercises 1/3 Of Recommended Amount

Average Person Exercises 1/3 Of Recommended Amount
Aramark Names Two Nominated Charities In Ireland For 2017

Aramark Names Two Nominated Charities In Ireland For 2017
Aramark Appoints New Managing Director Of Property

Aramark Appoints New Managing Director Of Property

Latest in Retail

Tipperary Retailer Named 'XL Store Of The Year' At Retail Awards Thu, 18 May 2017

Tipperary Retailer Named 'XL Store Of The Year' At Retail Awards
Lidl Calls Out To Cavan Suppliers To Apply To Kick Start Programme Thu, 18 May 2017

Lidl Calls Out To Cavan Suppliers To Apply To Kick Start Programme
Tesco Stops Offering Its Credit Card In Irish Market Wed, 17 May 2017

Tesco Stops Offering Its Credit Card In Irish Market
Tesco Appoints New Store Manager For New Swords Store Wed, 17 May 2017

Tesco Appoints New Store Manager For New Swords Store