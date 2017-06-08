Maxol Partners Customer Ratings Provider TruRating

Published on Jun 8 2017 12:48 PM in A-Brands tagged: Maxol / customer service / TruRating

Maxol announced today (8 June) that it has partnered with customer ratings provider TruRating.

The service is an opportunity for customers to give anonymous feedback when shopping.

TruRating is a software program that is installed in payment terminals. At the terminal, a question regarding the customer’s shopping experience will show up. Questions will vary, going from product range to customer service. Then, customer’s are asked to pick between on a scale of 0-9.

“As our first live client in Ireland, we’re hugely excited to be working with Maxol,” said Joanne Werker, COO at TruRating.

“Maxol are committed to providing the best customer experience possible and we’re delighted to be their mechanism of choice to make that happen. We look forward to supporting them in rolling out TruRating across their other sites as we move forwards.”

TruRating is used in the following Maxol Service Stations: Adamstown, Donabate, Dublin Rd Dundalk, Maynooth, Long Mile Road & Ardbrae Vevay Road. A full national roll out is planned for this summer.

