Mediavest Rebrands As Spark Foundry

Published on Jul 12 2017 11:54 AM in A-Brands tagged: Ulster Bank / Aviva / Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard / Spark Foundry / ESB / Mars Ireland Ltd

Media communications agency Mediavest has announced today (12 July) that is rebranding globally as Spark Foundry 'with immediate effect'.

Its new name 'reflects the fact that, globally, the agency will be moving away from focusing solely on media and investment, with their remit now including areas such as analytics, technology and information, insights and content'.

According to Michael Clancy, Managing Director of Spark Foundry Dublin, “The new vision for Spark Foundry matches the offering and ambition we have in Ireland to combine people, creativity and data to shape the future of media for our clients."

Spark Foundry’s clients include Aviva, BWG, ESB Group, Mars Ireland Ltd, P&G, The Road Safety Authority, Three and Ulster Bank, with Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard being their most recent win.

