Published on Jun 21 2017 11:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: M&S / Avocados / Paper Waste

According to the Telegraph.co.uk, Marks & Spencer will begin laser-printing barcodes on its avocados in order to reduce paper waste in its UK stores.

The UK news publication revealed that the labels will be engraved onto the fruit’s skin with lasers, rather than the normal price sticker. It reported that this will save ten tonnes of paper and five tonnes of glue every year.

It added that the new method could be introduced to other fruit and vegetables, and other supermarkets looking for new ways to reduce paper waste could also adopt the scheme.

The avocados will feature the shop logo, best before date, country of origin and product code for entering at the till.

M&S fruit technologist Charlie Curtis said, "When we first saw the technology in Sweden a couple of years ago, I knew we had to get involved [...] We've been following it for a while and are so excited to finally be launching it on avocados.

"Sustainability is at the heart of our business and the laser labelling is a brilliant way for us to reduce packaging and energy use."

M&S has previously trialled this method back in January with its coconuts.

Curtis added: "Providing all goes well with the avocado lasering, we could look at rolling the technology out to all sorts of other fruit and vegetables in the future.

"We have the potential to reduce packaging exponentially which is very exciting."

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Aidan O’Sullivan