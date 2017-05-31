Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Musgrave Outbids Competitors To Buy Bray Store For €9M

Published on May 31 2017 10:31 AM in Retail tagged: SuperValu / Musgrave / Savills / Friends first

Musgrave Outbids Competitors To Buy Bray Store For €9M

Musgrave has outbid a number of Irish and European funds to buy a store, in Bray Co.Wicklow for €9 million and is expected to show a net initial yield of 6.9%.

Reportedly, the store is currently rented by SuperValu at €649,700 under a lease that has another 13½ years to run.

Savills had guided €8.4 million for the investment, which had been owned for the past 10 years by Friends First, according to Irishtimes.ie

It also outlined that Róisín Rafferty of Savills said the asset had strong investment credentials from its long-term certainty, strong covenant strength, and upwards-only rent reviews provisions.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Did You Know …16 May, 2017

Did You Know …16 May, 2017
AIB Plans To Sell Four Galway Supermarkets And Convenience Store

AIB Plans To Sell Four Galway Supermarkets And Convenience Store
Musgrave Reveals New Brand Identity

Musgrave Reveals New Brand Identity
SuperValu Report Shows An Incline In People Cooking From Scratch

SuperValu Report Shows An Incline In People Cooking From Scratch

Latest in Retail

Retail Excellence Confirms 43% YOY Increase In Retail Browsing Wed, 31 May 2017

Retail Excellence Confirms 43% YOY Increase In Retail Browsing
Retail Excellence Partners With Twitter To Support Irish Retailers Tue, 30 May 2017

Retail Excellence Partners With Twitter To Support Irish Retailers
Applegreen Posts 'Postive Start' To 2017 Ahead of Todays AGM Mon, 29 May 2017

Applegreen Posts 'Postive Start' To 2017 Ahead of Todays AGM
Top Oil Announces New Sponsorship Deal With Showjumping Ireland Thu, 25 May 2017

Top Oil Announces New Sponsorship Deal With Showjumping Ireland