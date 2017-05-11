Musgrave Reveals New Brand Identity

Published on May 11 2017 4:50 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / SuperValu / branding / Musgrave Group

Irish retail group Musgrave has unveiled its new brand identity, as the company celebrates over 140 years in business.

The new logo, which will be rolled out across the entire Musgrave business, is a modified version of the chairman's signature from 1902.

"2016 was a milestone year for Musgrave as we celebrated 140 years in business," said Chris Martin, Musgrave CEO. "This new brand identity is a symbol of Musgrave’s heritage and the pride we share in being a sixth-generation Irish family business."

Growth and expansion

Musgrave is one of the leading retailers in the country, operating stores such as SuperValu, Centra, Daybreak, and Marketplace. Together with its retail partners, the business employs over 35,000 people in the Republic of Ireland.

Recently the group launched a new take away coffee brand, Frank & Honest, which was introduced into its SuperValu and Centra stores.

It has also entered into a partnership with Alibaba Group to export SuperValu private label products to China.

"We have made great progress in developing new ventures to help the company succeed in an ever more competitive world," said Martin. "The purpose of which is all about growing sustainably into the future for the benefit of partners, colleagues and shareholders.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Sarah Harford