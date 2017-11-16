Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Musgrave Hosts SEAI Electric Vehicles Event

Published on Nov 16 2017 8:45 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Musgrave / SEAI / Nissan

Musgrave played host to a Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) event in its headquarters at Airport Road, Cork, today (November 15). Key insights into the use of electric vehicles in industry and business were discussed by members of the Large Industry Energy Network (LIEN) at the event, which was the latest in the LIEN 2017 Event Series.

The event series aim to bring together representatives from large Irish industries to share best practice and learn of the latest developments in energy management.

“We were delighted to host this event for the SEAI today,” said John Curran, head of sustainability with Musgrave Group. “At Musgrave, energy management is a priority. Our strategies are designed to minimise the environmental and climate change impacts of our operations through greater efficiency and the use of renewables.

“For over 10 years we have also employed energy monitoring and targeting systems and prioritised the use of energy efficient technology across our operations and transport systems. We have also set ambitious annual energy reduction targets aimed at cutting emissions of greenhouse gases and other pollutants.

Curran added that, “Today’s event provided guidance on the use of electric vehicles in industry and business including SEAI’s support programmes for those considering electric vehicles’.

Representatives from Nissan were also available to provide information on electric vehicles and to provide test drives for LIEN attendees and Musgrave colleagues. Musgrave has maintained an electric vehicle charging point at their Airport Road site since 2007, available to staff and the general public.

