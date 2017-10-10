Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Musgrave Subjected To Cybercrime Attack

Published on Oct 10 2017 11:41 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Musgrave / Cybercrime

Musgrave has confirmed that it has been the subject of a cybercrime attack, impacting its network and SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak stores.

The company is now engaged in an ongoing investigation of the incident with An Garda Síochána, and has also notified the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner of the incident.

Musgrave said that it detected malicious software attempting to extract debit and credit card numbers and expiry dates, but not the cardholder name, PIN number or CCV number.

It says that while there is no evidence that any data has been stolen at this point, it is advising any concerned shoppers to review activity on their statements as a precautionary measure.

Musgrave’s cyber breach response experts have installed advanced technical fixes and continue to actively manage and monitor the situation.

In a statement released today, Musgrave comments, ‘The protection of information is an absolute priority for Musgrave, with a range of security solutions including threat-monitoring, anti-virus software, firewall and penetration testing deployed.

‘The company aims to ensure that security standards are maintained at the highest levels and apologises to its customers for this issue.’

