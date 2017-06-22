Musgrave's Commercial Director Named As One Of Ireland's 'Most Powerful Women'

Published on Jun 22 2017 11:56 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Musgrave Group / Annalise Murphy / Sharon Buckley / Susan Whelan / Marissa Carter / Ciara Clancy / Dee Forbes / Sharon Horgan / Cocoa Brown

Sharon Buckley, Group Commercial Director of Musgrave Group, has been named a Women's Executive Network (WXN) 2017 Ireland's Most Powerful Women, it was announced today (22 June.)

Reportedly, she will be inducted in to the Women’s Executive Network Hall of Fame, having been named as one of 25 of Ireland’s most influential and successful women for the third year.

Chris Martin, Musgrave Group CEO said, “We are delighted that Sharon has been acknowledged as one of Ireland’s most influential and successful women for the third time. Her professional experience and diverse skill set have been an invaluable asset to Musgrave as we continue to grow our business to the benefit of all our stakeholders”.

Buckley has worked in numerous roles at Musgrave for over 20 years.

She currently leads the development of the Group’s commercial strategy, managing long-term relationships with suppliers, developing the commercial team and sourcing the Group’s own brand range which now carries over 500 lines across dry, chilled and frozen food, fresh meat, non-food and wine

Other winners on this list include: Olympian Annalise Murphy; CEO of Leicester City Football Club, Susan Whelan; International Screenwriter, Actress and Producer Sharon Horgan; Founder and Chief Executive of Cocoa Brown, Marissa Carter; Director General of RTE, Dee Forbes; CEO of Beats Medical, Ciara Clancy; and Co-Founder of FoodCloud, a not-for-profit social enterprise, Iseult Ward.

The WXN awards which runs on an annual bsis identifies and celebrates the outstanding work of 25 Irish women 'by their success, encourage others to follow, be ambitious and to succeed'.

