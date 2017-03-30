Natural Gas Powered Truck Delivers Grain To Guinness Brewery

Published on Mar 30 2017 4:32 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Guinness / Topaz / Diageo Ireland / Boortmalt / Harris Transport / Gas Networks Ireland

Guinness has used a natural gas vehicle to deliver malted barley from a facility in Athy, County Kildare to its St. James Gate Brewery in Dublin, according to a statement Diageo Ireland issued today (30 March).

The brewer outlined that it has teamed up with grain suppliers Boortmalt, Harris Transport, Gas Networks Ireland and Topaz Energy for 'The Low Carbon Supply Route' project which was introduced 'in a bid to reduce carbon emissions'.

Reportedly, the new truck produces in the region of one fifth less of carbon emissions than its diesel-powered equivalent and it is fueled by renewable biogas, an energy source that Diageo is keen to adopt for its brewing operations.

The natural gas vehicle will be refuelled at a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling facility in Topaz Dublin Port.

