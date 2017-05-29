Nestlé Adds More Milk Into Milkybar Range Cutting Sugar By 10%

Published on May 29 2017 10:57 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Sugar / Nestlé UK and Ireland / Milkybar

Nestle has announced that it is adding more milk into its Milkybar recipe, making it the brand’s number one ingredient.

The new Milkybar range is now 37.5% milk, compared to the old 26%. Prioritising milk allows Nestlé to reduce some of its sugar content. The new recipe will take out almost 350 tonnes of sugar, and 130 million calories across all Milkybar brands, including bars, buttons, sharing bags, etc.

This is in accordance with Nestlé’s pledge to remove 10% of its sugar content from its UK and Irish markets by 2018. The new products will remain free from artificial flavours, colours, preservatives and sweeteners.

The packages will advertise ‘Milk is now our No.1 ingredient’ which will feature across the full range of Milkybar products. They will replace the existing product range from May 2017.

Dame Fiona Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé UK and Ireland, commented on the news, “We want to make our products the best they can be for our consumers. We’ll take every opportunity to innovate and reformulate to improve our products but this can never be to the detriment of taste.

“We have used our strength in research and innovation to develop a great recipe that replaces some sugar with more of the existing, natural ingredient that people know and love. We have added more milk to the recipe, which has been at the heart of Milkybar ever since it was launched in 1936.”

Nestlé also announced that Nestlé Rowntree’s released new version of its brands with 30% less sugar, including its Fruit Pastilles and its Randoms brands.

