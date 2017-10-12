Nestlé Staff Take Over DSI Charity Shops To Raise Funds

Published on Oct 12 2017 4:43 PM in A-Brands tagged: Nestlé / Nestlé Ireland

Nestlé Ireland has announced that over 30 members of its staff will take over and run twoDown Syndrome Ireland (DSI) charity shops in Dublin tomorrow, 13 October.

In order to drive as much fundraising as possible, the two shops, one at the GPO (General Post Office) and the other in the Dublin suburb, Kimmage will compete.

Andrew Shaw, Country Business Manager, Nestlé Ireland said; "Over the past number of weeks the two teams have been planning and scheming how to win the challenge. It has created a healthy competitive spirit as each team seeks to be the winner to raise the most funds for Down Syndrome Ireland"

Nestlé, will also match the funds raised by winning team.

The teams are planning to introduce 'in-store activation and shopper insight skills' in an effort to get customers into the stores to purchase the items on sale.

"The passion and commitment by colleagues will hopefully raise significant funds for DSI.” Shaw added.

