Nestlé UK & Ireland Appoints New CEO

Published on May 17 2017 12:35 PM in A-Brands tagged: Nestlé / Nestlé Ireland / Stefano Agostini

Stefano Agostini has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Nestlé UK & Ireland.

He will succeed Fiona Kendrick, who was the chairman as well as CEO of the food giant's UK operation, decided to stand down. Kendrick will still continue to serve as Chairman and will also provide strategic support to the company.

Agostini, who is currently president and chief executive of Nestlé Waters Italy, joined the company in 1989 as a regional sales manager.

Kendrick joined the Company in 1980, and has been the head of the UK and Irish market since October 2012.

The new appointments come into effect from 1st July 2017.

