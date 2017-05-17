Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Nestlé UK & Ireland Appoints New CEO

Published on May 17 2017 12:35 PM in A-Brands tagged: Nestlé / Nestlé Ireland / Stefano Agostini

Nestlé UK & Ireland Appoints New CEO

Stefano Agostini has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Nestlé UK & Ireland.

He will succeed Fiona Kendrick, who was the chairman as well as CEO of the food giant's UK operation, decided to stand down. Kendrick will still continue to serve as Chairman and will also provide strategic support to the company.

Agostini, who is currently president and chief executive of Nestlé Waters Italy, joined the company in 1989 as a regional sales manager.

Kendrick joined the Company in 1980, and has been the head of the UK and Irish market since October 2012.

The new appointments come into effect from 1st July 2017.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Nestlé Ireland To Reduce Sugar In Its Confectionary Range By 10%

Nestlé Ireland To Reduce Sugar In Its Confectionary Range By 10%
Nestlé To Reduce Confectionary Sugar By 40%

Nestlé To Reduce Confectionary Sugar By 40%
Nestlé Ireland Appoints New Head Of Sales

Nestlé Ireland Appoints New Head Of Sales
Smurfit Kappa UK Awarded By Nestlé For Outstanding Service

Smurfit Kappa UK Awarded By Nestlé For Outstanding Service

Latest in A-Brands

Record Kerrygold Sales Boost Profits At Ornua Wed, 10 May 2017

Record Kerrygold Sales Boost Profits At Ornua
At Least 69 Jobs To Go As Bord na Móna Confirms Plant Closure Thu, 4 May 2017

At Least 69 Jobs To Go As Bord na Móna Confirms Plant Closure
WTO Backs Australian Plain Packaging Laws Thu, 4 May 2017

WTO Backs Australian Plain Packaging Laws
Tayto Launches Tayto Park On-Pack Promotion Fri, 28 Apr 2017

Tayto Launches Tayto Park On-Pack Promotion