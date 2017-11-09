Get the app today! App Store Play Store

New Deal Could See Lily O’Brien’s Sell For €50m

Published on Nov 9 2017 9:53 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / lily o briens / IBI Corporate Finance / Cardinal Capital group / Carlyle Cardinal Ireland

A new deal could see Lily O’Brien’s sell for in the region of €50 million.

Carlyle Cardinal Ireland (CCI), has entered into exclusive talks with an unnamed bidder to sell the Lily O’Brien’s chocolate company, reports the Irish Times.

CCI - a fund jointly owned and run by US firm Carlyle and the Irish-owned Cardinal Capital group, paid in the region of €15 million three years ago for control of the Irish chocolatier, which was founded 25 years ago.

Earlier this year, CCI reportedly hired IBI Corporate Finance to find a buyer for the major exporter of chocolate, confectionery and desserts.

