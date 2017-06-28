New €4M Texaco Service Station Opens At Newtownmountkennedy

Published on Jun 28 2017 2:18 PM in Retail tagged: bewleys / Daybreak / texaco / Newtownmountkennedy

A new €4 million Texaco-branded service station has recently opened at Newtownmountkennedy on the main Dublin to Wexford dual-carriageway and is operating under the Daybreak franchise.

The family-owned outlet includes a Bewley’s Coffee café and is managed by Gerard Marbach and his son Benjamin.



According to a statement, 'future plans for the site include the construction of a motor showrooms and an additional retail development built on the Continental model and styled on the lines of Cork’s renowned English Market.'

Looking forward it outlined that it is planning to house a bakery, restaurant and numerous other artisan outlets, with 250 car parking spaces adjoining.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern