New Forecourt Service Station Opens At South Link, Cork

Published on Nov 10 2017 12:31 PM in Retail tagged: Musgrave / Top Oil / Daybreak

Top Oil, has today (10 November) officially opened its latest forecourt, South Link, Cork.

The new forecourt at South Link offers a variety of services to its customers, including a Daybreak convenience store.

In a statement, the family-owned fuel services provider said that South Link expects to see over 25,000 customers per week pass through the forecourt in the coming year.

Brendan Scally, owner of South Link said; “This prominent location at South Link in Cork gives the local community and passing customers an ideal opportunity to stop and shop, whether on their way to their destination or to pop in from the surrounding retail or residential areas."

Food To Go

Colm Dolan, Daybreak Sales and Development Manager said that South Link is a demonstration of Daybreak and Musgrave's new format in high convenience forecourt retailing.

"South Link offers the consumer the latest trends in food to go, combining healthier options for the health-conscious, with traditional deli and hot food options for the busy person on the go." Dolan added.

The new forecourt station is planning to create 37 new jobs.

