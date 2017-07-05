New Guinness Labels Contain Nutritional Information

Published on Jul 5 2017 4:07 PM in Drinks tagged: Guinness / Diageo Ireland / Oliver Loomes

Guinness has announced that it will provide Irish consumers with full on-label nutritional information and alcohol content to 'help consumers understand what’s in their glass', according to a statement it issued yesterday (4 July).

The new labels will provide consumers with nutritional information on contents such as 'calories, carbohydrates, protein and sugar as well as grams of alcohol per serve and warnings on drink driving and consuming alcohol during pregnancy'.

Oliver Loomes, country director, Diageo Ireland said: "Irish consumers want to make informed choices and increasingly they want to know what’s in their glass. At Diageo, we take enormous pride in our ability to listen to our consumers and bring them the great products they enjoy with the clear, concise and accurate information they can use to make the right choice for them."

Loomes also said that the new Guinness labels are part of its on-going commitment to engaging with and empowering Diageo consumers so they have the tools to make positive and informed choices about what they drink.

The Dublin-based brewer is the first global beer brand to provide consumers with this informatio

"While this is a global standard and will eventually feature across all brands in all markets the decision to expand to Guinness 500ml cans means that almost 40% of the Irish beer market will be covered by the new labelling standard, making Ireland a market leader in this regard." He added.

The move is reportedly part of the Diageo Consumer Information Standards (DCIS) launched last year and will be 'rolled out on all Diageo products in the next year.

