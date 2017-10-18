Get the app today! App Store Play Store

New Report Reveals Gin Was Ireland's Fastest-Growing Spirit In 2016

Published on Oct 18 2017 3:55 PM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Gin / Whiskey / Vodka / Irish Spirits Association

New Report Reveals Gin Was Ireland's Fastest-Growing Spirit In 2016

A new report compiled by the Ibec-affiliated Irish Spirits Association indicates that the amount of licensed spirits producers in Ireland doubled between 2014 and 2016 as the value of Irish-produced spirits increased 6.1% to €805 million in 2016.

According to The Irish Times, the report also predicts that sales will rise even further in 2017 due to exports of Irish-produced gins making a breakthrough in other markets. Gin production grew 31.6% in Ireland last year, making it the country's fastest-growing spirit in 2016.

However, the Irish Spirits Association found that vodka is still the Republic's most popular spirit, despite sales falling by 25% over the past ten years.

Furthermore, the report revealed that 56% of spirits consumed in Ireland are produced domestically, with the value of Irish-produced spirit exports rising 29% from €624.27 million to €805.33 million between 2011 and 2016.

Meanwhile, the research showed that premium Irish whiskey sales were up 11.3% to 8.7 million cases in 2016, with whiskey exports now expected to exceed the 2020 target of 12 million cases.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Kerry Group Updates Targets, Acquires Probiotic Company

Kerry Group Updates Targets, Acquires Probiotic Company
DIGI Responds To Retention Of 15% Excise Tax In Budget 2018

DIGI Responds To Retention Of 15% Excise Tax In Budget 2018
NOffLA Reacts To Decision Not To Decrease Excise Duty In Budget 2018

NOffLA Reacts To Decision Not To Decrease Excise Duty In Budget 2018
RGDATA Welcomes 'Key Provisions' Of Budget 2018

RGDATA Welcomes 'Key Provisions' Of Budget 2018
Britvic Ireland Responds To Sugar Tax Measures In Budget 2018

Britvic Ireland Responds To Sugar Tax Measures In Budget 2018

Latest in Retail

GS1 Ireland Appoints New Head of Technical Standards And ICT Wed, 18 Oct 2017

GS1 Ireland Appoints New Head of Technical Standards And ICT
Deadline For The National Retail Supplier Awards Fast Approaching Wed, 18 Oct 2017

Deadline For The National Retail Supplier Awards Fast Approaching
Retailers Return To Normal Following Hurricane Ophelia Tue, 17 Oct 2017

Retailers Return To Normal Following Hurricane Ophelia
Maxol 'Rolls Out' Tech Disaster Recovery Plan Nationwide Thu, 12 Oct 2017

Maxol 'Rolls Out' Tech Disaster Recovery Plan Nationwide