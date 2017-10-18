New Report Reveals Gin Was Ireland's Fastest-Growing Spirit In 2016

Published on Oct 18 2017 3:55 PM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Gin / Whiskey / Vodka / Irish Spirits Association

A new report compiled by the Ibec-affiliated Irish Spirits Association indicates that the amount of licensed spirits producers in Ireland doubled between 2014 and 2016 as the value of Irish-produced spirits increased 6.1% to €805 million in 2016.

According to The Irish Times, the report also predicts that sales will rise even further in 2017 due to exports of Irish-produced gins making a breakthrough in other markets. Gin production grew 31.6% in Ireland last year, making it the country's fastest-growing spirit in 2016.

However, the Irish Spirits Association found that vodka is still the Republic's most popular spirit, despite sales falling by 25% over the past ten years.

Furthermore, the report revealed that 56% of spirits consumed in Ireland are produced domestically, with the value of Irish-produced spirit exports rising 29% from €624.27 million to €805.33 million between 2011 and 2016.

Meanwhile, the research showed that premium Irish whiskey sales were up 11.3% to 8.7 million cases in 2016, with whiskey exports now expected to exceed the 2020 target of 12 million cases.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern