New Rule Restricts Employers Visiting Social Media Of Recruits

Published on Jul 21 2017 11:47 AM in Technology tagged: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

New regulations have been introduced to protect the social media of potential employees and to restrict employers from visiting their online accounts.

Currently employers can check a would-be employee's online profiles platforms to determine their character in advance of a job interview and New regulations have been introduced to protect the social media accounts of potential employee, reported Breakingnews.ie

Ruth Deasy of the European Union Commission office in Dublin has said the new regulations will oblige such employers to be honest and transparent about their intentions.

From next May reportedly legal permission will be required to look up new recruits on the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Deasy said, "The new rules that come into force next May will mean that employers will require legal ground before checking social media profiles of new recruits.

"And before they do that, they have to inform people in advance that they are going to do an audit of social media profiles."

