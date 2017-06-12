NI Retailers Benefit From Consumer Surge On Run Up To Election 

Published on Jun 12 2017 9:38 AM in Retail tagged: NIRC / Northern Ireland Retail Consortium / Springboard Research

High streets, retail parks and shopping centres in close to the border in Northern Ireland enjoyed a surge in consumers during the run up to the election.

More people in the North went shopping in the run up to the general election than anywhere else in the UK according to latest figures from the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) and Springboard Research, reported Irishtimes.ie

Reportedly, Aodhán Connolly, director, NIRC, said the uplift in footfall was welcome and the North had experienced the fastest growth on the high street - 3.1% - out of all the 'ten nations and regions' surveyed across the UK.

Connolly said while the overall increase in shopper footfall across Northern Ireland is positive the retail sector is also facing immediate challenges that are not being addressed.

“With Brexit looming large, no devolved budget and decisions on the future of the outdated and inequitable business rates system on hold, we need certainty to allow our industry to continue to grow, invest and provide great value to the shoppers of Northern Ireland." He added.

