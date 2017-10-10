NOffLA 'Disappointed' That Excise Duty On Alcohol Remains The Same

Published on Oct 10 2017 4:34 PM in Drinks tagged: Trending Posts / NOffLA / Evelyn Jones / Budget 2018

The National Off-Licence Association (NOffLA) has today criticised the Government’s decision not to decrease excise duty on alcohol in Budget 2018.

In a statement it said that the decision will leave the independent off-licence sector exposed to Brexit-related pressures including increased cross-border shopping, considering the devalued Sterling and the asymmetrical levels of VAT and excise.

Commenting on today’s announcement Evelyn Jones, government affairs director of NOffLA stated, “NOffLA acknowledges the Government’s decision to retain the current level of excise on alcohol, but is disappointed that Government has failed to recognise the Brexit-related threats that the independent off-licence sector is facing.”

Jones said that even with the growth in Ireland’s economy, independent SMEs such as off-licences are still trading in a difficult economic environment, and today’s announcement fails to relieve pressure on our embattled sector.

Excise 175% Above EU Average

While excise has not been increased in Budget 2018, consumers still have to pay 'the highest rate of excise on wine in the EU – 175% above the EU average'.

“NOffLA views this as a punitive regime which deeply affects both our domestic producers and our international partners. We believe that this is making Ireland an unattractive place in which to do business, limiting the choice available to Irish consumers, and discouraging foreign investment in this country." Jones added.

