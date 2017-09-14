Operational Control Of Dunnes Stores Undergoes Change

Published on Sep 14 2017 10:07 AM in Retail tagged: SuperValu / Dunnes Stores / Anne Heffernan / Sharon McMahon

Operational control of Dunnes Stores is undergoing change since Anne Heffernan (49) and Sharon McMahon (47), have both just been appointed directors of all Dunnes Stores companies.

Margaret Heffernan, who is the second largest shareholder in the company is reportedly transferring much of her hands-on role at the business to her daughter, Anne.

The recent raft of directorship appointments across the group companies, and Anne Heffernan's deep involvement in operations, now appear to cement a strategy to see the chain remain in family control, reports Independent.ie

Sharon McMahon is understood to be running the retail group's property and investment interests. She has previously been reportedly involved in the textiles side of the retailer.

The most recent Kantar Worldpanel for the 12 weeks ending 13 August 2017, showed that Dunnes Stores is currently Ireland's third-largest grocery retailer.

The latest grocery market share figures highlighted that the Irish retailer has maintained its market share at 21.1%, with sales increasing by 2.0% in comparison with last year.

SuperValu remains in the top spot for the 8th consecutive period and in second position, Tesco captured 21.9% market share.

Dunnes is also reportedly considering buying Avoca, which was sold to US giant Aramark for in the region of €60 million in 2015.

