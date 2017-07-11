Payzone Acquires EasyPaymentsPlus And MyEasyPay

Published on Jul 11 2017 2:58 PM in Technology tagged: Retail Technology / Payzone / EasyPaymentPlus / MyEasyPay

Payzone has announced that it has recently acquired online payment platforms EasyPaymentsPlus and MyEasyPay.

With the upward trend in electronic purchases, Payzone felt it was necessary to broaden its services, thus purchasing the two FeePay Ltd companies. Payzone distributes payments services and products for clients ranging from Government agencies, local authorities, utility companies and mobile network operators.

EasyPaymentsPlus serves organizations and small businesses by providing them with customised online payment facilities and data management tools that allow customers to make payments. MyEasyPay caters to businesspeople and their teams with online payments.

Jim Deignan, CEO at Payzone Ireland said, "We are really looking forward and excited to be bringing the EasyPayments Plus and My EasyPay payment platforms into the Payzone family. These very popular services are an excellent fit for the Payzone brand and will enable us to bring further innovative services to our consumer base around the country that deliver more choice, convenience and the ability to make payments easier for our customers."

Mary Kelly, Managing Director at FeePay Ltd, also commented, "Being part of the Payzone network will provide us with the scale and reach we require to grow the business exponentially. Our customers will also benefit greatly from having more direct access to the wider range of payment locations provided by Payzone."

Financial details regarding the acquisition have remained disclosed.

