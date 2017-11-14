Pladis Appoints New Managing Director For UK And Ireland

Published on Nov 14 2017 10:25 AM in Retail tagged: Godiva / Pladis UK & Ireland / KP Snacks / McVitie’

Snacking company Pladis has announced the appointment of Nick Bunker as its new managing director for the UK & Ireland region.

The biscuit and confectionery company, which owns the brands Godiva, McVitie’s and Ulker, said in a statement, “Nick brings to Pladis a wealth of experience in the global FMCG sector and a proven track record in delivering strong performance, business transformation and leadership."

It outlined that in his new role, Bunker will lead the fast-paced strategy of Pladis UK&I, accelerating growth in the core McVitie’s, Jacob’s, go ahead! and Godiva brands alongside continued expansion across the adjacent snacking categories of cake, baked snacks and confectionery.”

Bunker, previously worked as the CEO of KP Snacks, which is owned by the German Intersnack Group,'led the restructuring of the business and the revitalisation of the brand portfolio through innovation, marketing and reducing complexity', according to Pladis.

Eggleton Steps Down

The company said that after 14 highly successful years, Jon Eggleton, managing director Pladis UK & Ireland, had decided to step down from his role to pursue new opportunities outside of the company.

Cem Karakas, global CEO of Pladis said,“On behalf of the whole Pladis team, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jon Eggleton for his strong contribution and deep commitment to Pladis and our brands."

"During his tenure, we have successfully integrated the former United Biscuits business into the newly created Pladis organisation and built a strong foundation for continued growth in our core UK and Ireland region and beyond.”

Bunkers new role is the fourth senior appointment for Pladis this year. The global firm announced Luigi La Corte as its new CFO, Anthoula Madden as its new chief digital officer and Koen Regout as head of its Dutch subsidiary Koninklijke Verkade.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern