Premier Foods Reports A 'Return To Revenue Growth' Of 1.5% In H1

Published on Nov 15 2017 10:14 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Premier Foods / Batchelors

Premier Foods has said that its latest figures has shown a return to revenue growth of 1.5% to £353.3 million in the first half of its financial year.

The British food manufacturer outlined that its operating profit rose 2.3% to £22.5 million.

“We are pleased to report a return to revenue growth of +1.5% in the first half of the year," said Gavin Darby, chief executive officer. “A key highlight was our strong performance in the second quarter, with volume driven revenue up +6.2% after a challenging first quarter. Our International business continues to go from strength to strength and saw revenue growth of +23% in the first half of the year.”

Q2 Revenue Growth

The group noted that over 40% of the revenue growth in its second quarter was from Nissin and Mondelez International strategic partnership.

"Our Strategic partnerships with Nissin and Mondelez International are working very well, together delivering over 40% of our revenue growth in the second quarter." He said. "We completed the signing of the new Mondelez International Global Strategic Partnership in the first half of the year and through our partnership with Nissin."

Batchelors Fastest Growing Brand

Darby said that Batchelors is now the fastest growing major brand in its portfolio following the launch this year of convenient pot format products such as Super Noodle Pots.

