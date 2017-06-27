Premier League Sponsor Carling, Hosts Tournament At Anfield

Published on Jun 27 2017 4:45 PM in Drinks tagged: carling / premier league / Molsten Coors / Walker Communications / Liverpool / Anfield

Official Beer partner of the Premier League Carling recently hosted a 'bespoke' tournament for the third year for a host of its on and off-trade customers at Liverpool’s, Anfield stadium.

Project managed by Walker Communications’ client director, Stephen Morris, over 50 guests were invited to participate in a number of activities over the course of the two day event, such as ‘Play on the Pitch’ and to compete in a mini tournament, followed by a pint at a local ‘Fan Club’ bar, with the day culminating in a ‘Carling Cup’ awards ceremony.

According to Morris, “Our aim was to make this trip as memorable as possible for Carling’s customers, and for those who were Liverpool fans, it’s certainly been an experience that they’ll never forget.

"From preparing for the games in the official changing rooms, to walking through the tunnel and playing on the pitch, it was an incredible two days.”

Reflecting on the event, Ronan O’Hagan, customer marketing manager for On Trade in Ireland, added: “Playing at Anfield was an incredible opportunity for our customers but the experience that the team from Walker Communications created around the event, made it so much more enjoyable.



“Absolutely everything was covered. A Premier League experience from a Premier League agency.”

This year's 'Carling Tournament' follows on from the Molton Coors brand's previous client sports events that took place in Dublin’s Aviva stadium in 2015 and 2016.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern