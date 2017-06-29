Purina Provides DSPCA With 40,000 Meals

Published on Jun 29 2017 10:50 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Purina / pet food / DSPCA

Purina Petcare has recently announced plans to support the DSPCA with 40,000 meals for dogs and cats in need.

Purina is providing the DSPCA with these meals at its Rathfarnham rescue and rehoming facility. The pet food company also recently launched its social media campaign ‘Every Pet Deserves’, which aims to highlight the importance of providing pets with healthy food.

Liesbeth Megens, Country Category Manager for Purina Ireland, said, "We believe that every pet deserves a good meal so we’re delighted to be playing our part with the knowledge that every cat and dog that comes into the care of the DSPCA will receive the proper nutrition they require.

"In the 11 years since we first became involved with the DSPCA we have been consistently impressed by their commitment to improving the lives of so many stray and unwanted animals in Ireland."

Brian Gillen, CEO of the DSPCA said, "The Pet Adoption Drive is vital for the DSPCA and we are always looking for people to come forward and give these animals a fresh start in their ‘forever home’. While they are in our care, Purina provides them with the nutritious meals they deserve. In 2016 alone our staff served up over 10,000 meals to animals in our care, thanks to the generosity of the public and Purina."

