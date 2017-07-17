Quintessential Brands Sells 25% Distilleries Stake In €18m Deal

Published on Jul 17 2017 9:21 AM in Drinks tagged: Quintessential Brands / Dublin Liberties / Stock Spirits Group / Dubliner Irish Whiskey

Quintessential Brands which owns the Dublin Liberties and the Dubliner Irish Whiskey brands, has sold a 25% in its distilleries to Eastern European drinks company Stock Spirits Group in a €18 million deal.

As part of a total €28 million investment in the company, reportedly a new €10 million banking facility has separately been completed.

The Stock Spirits investment is comprised of an initial €15 million cash plus a further deferred cash consideration over a five-year period for the 25% equity interest, reported Irishtimes.ie

The range of products in the Dublin Liberties and the Dubliner Irish Whiskey portfolios currently sell 'in more than 30 countries with sales in excess of 32,000 cases in the 12 months to March 2017'.

Its brands include The Dublin Liberties Irish Whiskey, O'Mara's Country Cream, The Dublin Liberties Copper Alley and Bloom Gin to name but a few.

Warren Scott, co-owner, Quintessential Brands said the company had developed 'great traction' in more than 30 markets.

'This investment and partnership with Stock Spirits comes at the beginning of a very exciting next phase in the development for our Irish whiskies,' he said.

Stock Spirits is a leading spirits business in Central & Eastern Europe.

