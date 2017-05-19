Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Record Numbers Attend This Years Retail Excellence Retreat

Published on May 19 2017 10:42 AM in Retail tagged: Retail Excellence Ireland / Croke Park

Record numbers attended this years Retail Excellence Retreat which took place recently in Croke Park, Dublin.

Reportedly, almost a thousand CEOs, Directors and Business Managers from the retail industry attended the full day conference, with 92 corporate partners and preferred suppliers showcasing their goods and services and a host of global and world class speakers who addressed the attendees.

Lorraine Higgins, Head of Public Affairs and Communications, Retail Excellence said, "The 6th annual Retail Retreat was a retail spectacular unmatched in previous years. Every year we continue to strive to improve on the year before and encourage the best global speakers in retail to impart their wisdom, knowledge and experience to our members.

"The event has become a priority event in the calendar of leading CEOs, directors and business managers in retail and this year was an experience like no other."

