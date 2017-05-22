Reformulation Is Key To Reducing Obesity Levels: FDI

Published on May 22 2017 8:30 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Featured Posts / FDI / Food Drink Ireland (FDI)

Food Drink Ireland (FDI) has said that it believes that reformulation is key to reducing obesity levels in Ireland, according to a recent statement.

The Ibec group that represents the sector has also welcomed the establishment of a National Reformulation Technical Working Group by Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, Minister of State for Health Promotion.

Kevin McPartlan, Director of Prepared Consumer Foods at FD stated: "The commitment of the food and drink industry to reduce the levels of fat, saturated fat, salt and sugar consumed in Ireland by reformulating their products is absolute and very well established."

Reportedly, research conducted on behalf of FDI the seven years prior to 2012, concluded that salt content of the products analysed was reduced by 37%; Sugar content fell by 14%; The amount of energy as measured in calories sold over the time frame that was reviewed reduced by 12% and also both total fat and saturated fat intake reduced by approximately 10%.

"A partnership model between Government and industry is an effective way to improve public health. We look forward to engaging with the Minister to achieve our common aim of reducing fat, sugar and salt content in consumer foods and to agreeing a roadmap for meeting such targets at the end of the year." McPartlan concluded.

