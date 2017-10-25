Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Research Shows, Over Half Of Irish Businesses Expect A Cyber Attack

Published on Oct 25 2017 10:29 AM in Technology tagged: Trending Posts / CITO / Dublin Information Sec 2017 report

More than half of Irish businesses expect a cyber attack on their operations by the end of 2017, according to the recently published Dublin Information Sec 2017 report.

36% of respondents said that they have already experienced one this year, reports Irish Independent.

“These survey results are interesting but unsurprising – more and more business leaders are recognising the threat posed by cybercrime, and an increasing number have already been directly impacted by such an event." Paolo Perfetti, CITO, eir said.

The release of the new survey comes ahead of the second annual cyber security conference which will take place on the 1 November, RDS, Dublin.

