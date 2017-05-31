Retail Excellence Confirms 43% YOY Increase In Retail Browsing

Published on May 31 2017 8:15 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Featured Posts / Retail Excellence

Retail Excellence, today (30 May) announced a 43% year on year increase in retail browsing activity and 16.3% increase in online purchases on mobile devices.

Its new StudioForty9, eCommerce Dashboard Report is a monthly publication, delivered by Retail Excellence that highlights important online statistics concerning performance, facilitating the process of creating sales strategies based off the analyzed data.

David Campbell, eCommerce Manager at Retail Excellence said, “From the latest monthly report for April 2017 it is clear that mobile usage by consumers browsing with intent to buy is continuing to grow rapidly with a YOY sessions increase of 43%."

To date, the new publication has proven to be 'an invaluable tool for all retailers trading online'.

"We also recorded a large increase of 16.3% in purchases on mobile devices and a 9.7% YOY increase in Conversion Rates across Tablet devices. It is also interesting to note that certain sectors like pharmacy is experiencing accelerated growth.”

The eCommerce report, which calculates important online statistics regarding consumer behavior, also shows a 9.7% increase in Conversion Rates across Tablet devices.

