Retail Excellence Partners With Facebook To Give Members Social Media Support

Published on Apr 11 2017 12:13 PM in Technology tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / Retail Excellence Ireland / Facebook / Facebook Ireland

Retail Excellence today (11 April) partnered with Facebook to provide training and support for 110 of its member retailers and to show them 'how they can effectively utilise Facebook, Instagram and Messenger to generate positive brand awareness across various social media resources.'

Over the course of the day the participants were given insights 'into the role creative plays in both relevancy and quality as a lever of success across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger'.

Speaking about the training, David Campbell, eCommerce Executive at Retail Excellence said, “I am delighted to see Retail Excellence partner with Facebook on this fantastic initiative. With an expected €598 billion to be spent online across Europe for 2017 we aim to empower and support Irish retailers get a slice of this pie."

At the session, it was also highlighted that,'the customer journey and the ways in which Facebook is making it easier for retailers to merchandise and promote products and for people to discover new products and brands'.



David continued, “Irish retailers continue to progress strongly online across multiple sectors including pharmacy, fashion and food etc. Facebook plays a key role for businesses in Ireland and is becoming increasingly popular as it continues to evolve, making it easier for retailers to use this fantastic tool. The partnership between Retail Excellence and Facebook will help Irish SME’s grow their business and learn how to create a more positive user experience for consumers.”



© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern