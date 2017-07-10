Retail Excellence Promote Lorraine Higgins To Deputy CEO

Published on Jul 10 2017 12:13 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Retail Excellence

Retail Excellence has promoted Lorraine Higgins, former Senator and Barrister, to the position of Deputy CEO.

Lorraine joined Retail Excellence in January of 2017, overseeing the Public Affairs and Communications division. She will officially take her place as Deputy CEO starting September 1st.

David Fitzsimons, Retail Excellence CEO, felt strongly about the decision to promote Higgins. He stated, “Having a strong, committed team is key to the success of Retail Excellence, whether that is working with our Member retailers or Strategic Partners, and I have no doubt that Lorraine will play an important role in our future. Her background in law and having served as a Senator for five years gives Lorraine valuable experience and insights into how to influence policy which will help us maximise performance in all areas.

"It is very important that we have a strong senior management team and Lorraine’s appointment to the Deputy CEO role will increase Lorraine’s involvement in the strategic direction of the organization".

Higgins said, "David Fitzsimons leadership and vision has made Retail Excellence a highly successful representative organization and I have always admired the way in which the organization has operated, its total commitment to its members and how effective it is in driving standards in the retail industry throughout Ireland. This is a very exciting time to be involved in the management of the organisation as the political and economic landscape continues to transform the industry."

