Entries Now Open For The National Retail Supplier Awards
Published on Oct 5 2017 11:34 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards
Entries are now open for the third annual Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards (NRSAs) set to take place in the Radisson Blu, Golden Lane on 24 November.
The deadline for entries is 23 October. Online entries can be completed here.
The awards are designed to acknowledge best-in-class logistics providers, equipment manufacturers, store fit outs, utility providers, loyalty programmes, facilities management and merchandising teams – in essence, the businesses that work ‘behind the scenes’ that make Ireland’s retail industry one of the most competitive in the world.
Supplier Categories
There are 16 categories in total, which are:
Best New Store Build – Large
Best New Store Build – Small
Best Store Redesign – Large
Best Store Redesign – Small
Best Third Part Logistics Supplier
Best Shop Equipment Supplier – Food & Beverage
Best Shop Equipment Supplier – Non-Food
Best POS Equipment Supplier
Best Commercial Vehicle/Fleet Management Supplier
Best In-Store Merchandising Provider
Best Software Solutions Provider
Best Security Provider
Best Cleaning & Hygiene Services Provider
Best Recruitment Provider
Best Packaging/Design Services Provider
Retail Innovation Of The Year
Judging Process
Following the receipt of all entries, the judging process for the Checkout NRSAs will commence. The judging panel will comprise acknowledged retail commentators and consultants as well as a number of industry experts.
Where possible, all entries should outline how the business in question has delivered cost savings and efficiency improvements for the retailer that it works with, using examples if possible.
In the case of the New Store Build categories, entries should take the form of a case study, outlining the before, during and after associated with the project. The judging process is expected to be completed by the end of October, at which time all finalists will be contacted.
© 2017 - Checkout Magazine