Entries Now Open For The National Retail Supplier Awards

Published on Oct 5 2017 11:34 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards

Entries are now open for the third annual Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards (NRSAs) set to take place in the Radisson Blu, Golden Lane on 24 November.

The deadline for entries is 23 October. Online entries can be completed here.

The awards are designed to acknowledge best-in-class logistics providers, equipment manufacturers, store fit outs, utility providers, loyalty programmes, facilities management and merchandising teams – in essence, the businesses that work ‘behind the scenes’ that make Ireland’s retail industry one of the most competitive in the world.

Supplier Categories

There are 16 categories in total, which are:

Best New Store Build – Large

Best New Store Build – Small

Best Store Redesign – Large

Best Store Redesign – Small

Best Third Part Logistics Supplier

Best Shop Equipment Supplier – Food & Beverage

Best Shop Equipment Supplier – Non-Food

Best POS Equipment Supplier

Best Commercial Vehicle/Fleet Management Supplier

Best In-Store Merchandising Provider

Best Software Solutions Provider

Best Security Provider

Best Cleaning & Hygiene Services Provider

Best Recruitment Provider

Best Packaging/Design Services Provider

Retail Innovation Of The Year

Judging Process

Following the receipt of all entries, the judging process for the Checkout NRSAs will commence. The judging panel will comprise acknowledged retail commentators and consultants as well as a number of industry experts.

Where possible, all entries should outline how the business in question has delivered cost savings and efficiency improvements for the retailer that it works with, using examples if possible.

In the case of the New Store Build categories, entries should take the form of a case study, outlining the before, during and after associated with the project. The judging process is expected to be completed by the end of October, at which time all finalists will be contacted.

 

