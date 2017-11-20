Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Retailers Urged To 'Get Offers Out There' Ahead Of Black Friday

Published on Nov 20 2017 10:41 AM in Retail tagged: Black Friday / Cyber Monday / Retail Excellence

Retail Excellence is 'urging' its members to 'get their offers out there to take advantage of this shopping festival', ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Lorraine Higgins, Deputy CEO of Retail Excellence said, "After a degree of volatility in the retail industry since Brexit, retail sales were up 2% in Quarter 3 of 2017 so this weekend's sales will be crucial to ensure this upward trajectory continues".

Higgins outlined that despite the fact that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are relatively new shopping phenomena’s these trends are here to stay.

"This weekend thousands of discerning shoppers will be hoping to snag bargains so we are urging our members to ensure they get their offers out there to take advantage of this shopping festival". She added.

Black Friday sales are becoming an increasingly important part of retailer’s strategies.

"Many have invested heavily in their stores and are enhancing their offers and experience for shoppers in order to encourage them back to their shops so this weekend will give them a chance to showcase their efforts."

