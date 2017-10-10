RGDATA Welcomes 'Key Provisions' Of Budget 2018

Published on Oct 10 2017 4:14 PM in Retail tagged: RGDATA

RGDATA has welcomed 'key provisions' of Budget 2018, most notably measures on crime, rural development and Brexit that were announced today.

Speaking this afternoon, Tara Buckley, the RGDATA director general said that some of the measures introduced by Minister Donohoe would be warmly welcomed by retailers, in particular additional funding for the Gardaí and an increased allocation for rural development.

"RGDATA welcomes the measures to assist SMEs to prepare for Brexit which is a real concern for our members operating in border areas," Buckley said.

"We also welcome the additional investment in An Garda Siochana and hope that it will lead to an increased Garda presence on the ground."

Excise And Sugar Tax

Buckley highlighted that she hoped that the tax reductions and social protection increases would lead to increased expenditure in local shops and services.

The representative association for 4,000 family owned shops, convenience stores and supermarkets also highlighted that it It is also important that the operation of the sugar tax that will be introduced next April, is monitored to assess if it achieves its public health objectives, rather than just being another charge on consumers.

It also noted that it is important that the excise duty increase of 50 cent 'does not act as a spur to illegal traders' of cigarettes.

