Sensodyne Launches New Formulation For Rapid Relief Toothpaste

Published on Jun 22 2017 11:06 AM in A-Brands tagged: GSK / Sensodyne

GSK has recently announced plans to launch an advanced formula for its Sensodyne Rapid Relief toothpaste.

Sensodyne Rapid Relief toothpaste will be updated with new ingredients and package design. GSK stated that ‘the launch will be supported by a €600,000 media investment and shopper marketing plan, which will go live from the beginning of July’.

Eilis Tobin, marketing manager, Oral Care at GSK said, “Sensodyne is worth over €1bn globally; therefore we’re thrilled to be continuing this success with the launch of new and improved Sensodyne Rapid Relief into our advanced range - our fastest acting sensitivity toothpaste yet.

“There is a clear consumer need for ‘fast acting’ products and Sensodyne Rapid Relief, with its unique formulation underpinned by science, is perfectly positioned to meet this need.

“We will further bolster the launch with our boldest marketing campaign yet which will use impactful and premium media placements to target a wide-reaching audience and drive awareness amongst sensitivity sufferers.”

Sensodyne Rapid Relief will be available in both Original and Whitening varieties from June, with an MSRP of €4.99.

