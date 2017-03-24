SFA 'Condemns' Bus Éireann Union Strike Action Which Is Underway

Published on Mar 24 2017 9:47 AM in Supply Chain tagged: SFA / Small Firms Association / Bus Éireann

The Small Firms Association (SFA) has condemned the Bus Éireann unions strike action which is underway across the country today, in a statement it issued today (24 March).

The five unions announced that they plan to engage in an indefinite strike, effective as from this morning which is causing disruption for commuters.

Patricia Callan, SFA Director, commented: "Thousands of commuters all around the country will face severe difficulties in getting to and from work. In addition, the delays caused by the inevitable increase in traffic will be costly for all small businesses trying to get their goods to market throughout the country and to the ports/airports."

She continued: "This strike is unjustifiable. Bus Éireann operates in a deregulated, competitive market and states that it is losing €50,000 each week and is facing insolvency. In order to survive, work practices will need to change and cost efficiencies gained. The threat by the NBRU of spillover action to Dublin Bus and Irish Rail is entirely reprehensible and must be stopped."

"A well-functioning transport infrastructure is essential to the workings of a modern economy. However, the entire country cannot be held to ransom by a select group of workers." Callan added.

In a snap survey carried out by Irishjobs.ie yesterday (23 March) it showed that 40% of the respondents surveyed said that they had 'not made alternative plans for travelling to work' ahead of the strike action.

It also showed that for those that did plan ahead, 69% of respondents claimed that they can’t work from home, meaning that they must get to the office 'no matter what' and 29% of those surveyed claimed that their employer will account for the possibility of latecomers today.

