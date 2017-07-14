Shopify Creates 100 New Remote 'Guru' Jobs In Galway

Published on Jul 14 2017 10:43 AM in Technology tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / IDA / Shopify

Shopify, a cloud-based, multi-channel retail platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses, is creating 100 jobs in Galway.

Known as 'Gurus' Shopify’s Irish support staff are all remote workers, meaning they can work wherever they want, reported Independent.ie

John Riordan, director of support Ireland at Shopify, said, 'We've seen the benefits of remote culture and how it can be utilised to rejuvenate the West of Ireland and counties like Galway.'

Welcoming the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald said that she was 'very impressed by Shopify's innovative business model whereby the staff are not based in a central office but can work from home.'

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, reportedly said that Shopify has championed a transformative style of employment across the west of Ireland with all Irish staff working remotely from home.

The Canadian e-commerce company which is a multi-channel retail platform, facilitates retailer across the board 'whether you sell online, on social media, in store, or out of the trunk of your car.'

