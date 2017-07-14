Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Shopify Creates 100 New Remote 'Guru' Jobs In Galway

Published on Jul 14 2017 10:43 AM in Technology tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / IDA / Shopify

Shopify Creates 100 New Remote 'Guru' Jobs In Galway

Shopify, a cloud-based, multi-channel retail platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses, is creating 100 jobs in Galway.

Known as 'Gurus' Shopify’s Irish support staff are all remote workers, meaning they can work wherever they want, reported Independent.ie

John Riordan, director of support Ireland at Shopify, said, 'We've seen the benefits of remote culture and how it can be utilised to rejuvenate the West of Ireland and counties like Galway.'

Welcoming the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald said that she was 'very impressed by Shopify's innovative business model whereby the staff are not based in a central office but can work from home.'

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, reportedly said that Shopify has championed a transformative style of employment across the west of Ireland with all Irish staff working remotely from home.

The Canadian e-commerce company which is a multi-channel retail platform, facilitates retailer across the board 'whether you sell online, on social media, in store, or out of the trunk of your car.'

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Findlater Wine And Spirits Creates New Specialist Supply Company

Findlater Wine And Spirits Creates New Specialist Supply Company
Studies Show Coffee Reduces Risk Of Death By Disease

Studies Show Coffee Reduces Risk Of Death By Disease
Greene Farm Announces Baz Ashmawy And Niamh Kavanagh As Brand Ambassadors

Greene Farm Announces Baz Ashmawy And Niamh Kavanagh As Brand Ambassadors
Purina Provides DSPCA With 40,000 Meals

Purina Provides DSPCA With 40,000 Meals

Latest in Technology

Payzone Acquires EasyPaymentsPlus And MyEasyPay Tue, 11 Jul 2017

Payzone Acquires EasyPaymentsPlus And MyEasyPay
CBE Announces Recent Appointments Wed, 21 Jun 2017

CBE Announces Recent Appointments
Sky Partners With Virgin Media To Increase Audience Targeted Advertisements Thu, 15 Jun 2017

Sky Partners With Virgin Media To Increase Audience Targeted Advertisements
Majority Of Consumers More Likely To Buy From Businesses With A Website Wed, 14 Jun 2017

Majority Of Consumers More Likely To Buy From Businesses With A Website